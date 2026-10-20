The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance has recorded over 4,000 hours of testimony about the Revolution of Dignity and the war, according to Alferov

Over the course of 20 years, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) has published over 200 books on the history of Ukraine, facilitated the rehabilitation of more than 2,500 victims of totalitarian regimes, and recorded over 4,000 hours of oral testimonies about the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Revolution of Dignity.

“The rehabilitation of more than 2,500 victims of totalitarian regimes, the recording of more than 4,000 hours of oral testimonies about the Russian-Ukrainian war and the Revolution of Dignity. The publication of over 200 books on the history of Ukraine. At the same time, processes related to decommunization. This includes tens of thousands of street names that have been renamed and, of course, the conclusions drawn from all of this,” said Alferov.

According to the institute’s director, an important focus of the UIPN’s work has been the memorialization of Ukrainian history and the restoration of the memory of prominent figures of the national liberation movement. In particular, this involves the rehabilitation of Colonel Yevhen Konovalets and the establishment of the Ukrainian National Pantheon.

In January 2026, the possibility of reburying figures from the Ukrainian Revolution and the First War of Independence was discussed for the first time. As Oleksandr Alferov noted, the President of Ukraine identified the figures who should be reburied in their homeland. This is how the first group of five was formed.

“This is being implemented; Colonel Andriy Melnyk and Colonel Yevhen Konovalets have already been reburied,” Alferov recalled.

They are also considering the possibility of reburying Simon Petliura, head of the Directory of the Ukrainian People’s Republic and chief ataman of the UNR’s army and navy, and Pavlo Skoropadskyi, hetman of the Ukrainian State, in the National Pantheon.

Tetyana Sheptytska, Deputy Director General for Research at the National Historical and Memorial Reserve “Bykivnia Graves,” emphasized the importance of historical memory for understanding national identity and the experiences of previous generations.

According to her, memory helps us understand who Ukrainians are, who their ancestors were, and what trials the community has had to endure. Preserving the memory of the past can help prevent the repetition of its tragic chapters.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory was established by the government through Resolution No. 764 of May 31, 2006.

Throughout 2026, events were held to mark the institution’s 20th anniversary. During this time, the UINP has worked on researching and promoting the history of Ukraine, rehabilitating victims of totalitarian regimes, preserving oral histories, decommunization, and commemorating prominent figures from Ukraine’s past.

This was announced by UIPR Chairman Oleksandr Alferov at a forum marking the institution’s 20th anniversary.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 14166, which allows for the resumption of the design and construction of the Museum of the Heavenly Hundred and the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv postponed the next hearing in the case concerning the illegal wiretapping of activists and leaders of the Revolution of Dignity. The next hearing is scheduled for November 19, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., according to court spokesperson Maria Pylaeva.

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