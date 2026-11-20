Ukraine is working closely with Poland to help investigate the violation of Polish airspace during the massive Russian attack on November 20.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga emphasized that this latest violation of Polish (and NATO) airspace demonstrates the threats that Russian aggression poses to all of Europe and the transatlantic community.

“While Moscow is trying to initiate discussions about a ‘new security architecture in Europe,’ Russian missiles and drones are directly undermining the existing security order in Europe. The first step toward strengthening it would likely be to stop such attacks,” the minister emphasized.

Sibiga noted that by supporting Ukraine—which is holding the front line of defense against the Russian threat—allies are protecting their own citizens and their own security.

It is now extremely important to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, and intensify efforts to achieve peace, the foreign minister stressed, expressing solidarity with Poland and the Polish people.

“We are working closely together to provide all necessary assistance in investigating this incident and preventing similar threats in the future,” Sibiga added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga made this statement on the social media platform X.

As a reminder, Sibiga responded to the violation of Poland’s airspace during the Russian attack.

Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting over the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

Read us on