President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

The two sides discussed steps to strengthen Ukraine’s combat aviation, particularly to counter jet-powered “Shaheds.”

Zelenskyy also thanked Portugal for its decision to allocate $50 million to the PURL program.

They also discussed the negotiation process separately. The president emphasized the importance of Europe’s full participation in the process and announced that representatives of the U.S. president are expected to join the meetings in Berlin on November 19.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Portugal does not plan to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, as these aircraft are needed to defend its own airspace and maritime territories. At the same time, Lisbon is ready to consider the possibility of further training for Ukrainian pilots and the supply of ammunition for these aircraft.

During an online address at the 37th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force with additional aircraft.

Ukraine expects to receive its first Swedish Gripen fighter jets in January–February 2027. Specifically, these aircraft are planned to be used to destroy Russian “Shahed”-type attack drones.

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