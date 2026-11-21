Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named 15 temporarily occupied settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions where the Ukrainian side proposes to organize humanitarian missions similar to the one in Oleshky.

Specifically, in the Kherson region, these include nine settlements: Radensk, Kostogryzove, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburivka, Nova Zburivka, Hladkivka, Velyki Kopani, Kardashynka, and Velyka Kardashynka.

Another six settlements are located in the Zaporizhzhia region. These are Mayachka, Zlatopil, Dniprorudne, Kam’yanske, Verkhnia Krynytsia, and Vasylivka.

The president noted that the list has been provided to U.S. representatives. At the same time, this list will be updated and reviewed. In particular, it is necessary to determine how many people remain in each settlement and what their condition is.

Source: “Suspilne.”

As a reminder, the humanitarian mission in Oleshky has prepared 25 buses to assist and evacuate civilians.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

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