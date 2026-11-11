Kyiv is insisting on at least 10 years of financial support for the Ukrainian military, which numbers 800,000 troops, after the war ends. According to AFP, this issue was discussed during negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine is seeking post-war support for its 800,000-strong army for at least 10 years. AFP reports this, citing a source.

The issue arose during the talks in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, met with U.S. envoys and representatives from Europe, the EU, and NATO before the start of the trilateral talks in the UAE. Alexus Grinkewicz, the top U.S. and NATO general in Europe, is also participating in the talks.

In a joint statement, European nations, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO reaffirmed their “shared commitment to a robust post-war European security architecture.”

Umerov stated that Ukraine’s priorities remain securing a ceasefire and safety guarantees. “Our people are waiting for this war to end,” he said.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and France, meeting in Paris, praised U.S. efforts to achieve a “partial ceasefire,” which could be “the first step toward a complete and unconditional ceasefire.”

Ukraine, the publication notes, is also insisting on post-war support for its army.

“A high-ranking Ukrainian source told AFP that Ukraine needs at least 10 years of financial support to maintain an 800,000-strong army capable of defending itself against any future Russian attack,” the publication states.

Moscow is attempting to turn negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine into a discussion of a new European security architecture. The Kremlin seeks to return to the demands made by the U.S. and NATO back in 2021, particularly regarding the reduction of the Alliance’s military presence in Europe.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine raised the issue of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange on a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” basis. No final agreements have been reached yet, but the U.S. delegation plans to raise this issue during its next contacts with the Russian side.

Read us on