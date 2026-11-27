Despite Russian strikes on critical infrastructure and the approach of an extremely difficult winter, Ukraine must protect its cities, first and foremost Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement while explaining whether the evacuation of populated areas is being considered and what goals Russia is seeking to achieve through its attacks on Ukrainian cities.

A reporter asked the president whether Ukraine is ready for winter and whether cities might have to be evacuated due to strikes on water treatment plants and sewage systems.

“We must protect our cities. People have every right to leave if they want to. That is their choice. Of course, they are free to make their own decisions and can move to other cities. It’s unfortunate, but we must save their lives,” the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Russians are trying to force Ukrainians to leave their homes and destroy cities. In his view, this applies most to cities located closer to the east, but other regions are also at risk.

The president also recalled what happens in areas from which Ukrainian troops have withdrawn or where people have been forced to leave. According to him, the Russian army destroyed everything in those territories.

“Every building. They simply destroyed everything. Nothing was left,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state explained that the Russians are using more and more weapons and show no regard for people or the number of casualties. This, he emphasized, is their strategy.

A Difficult Winter for Ukraine

The head of state described this winter as a difficult one for Ukrainians. As the president noted, among the greatest challenges are problems with air defense, particularly with the Patriot systems, as well as the threat to the bridges across the Dnipro River.

He explained that the Russians want to cut off one bank of the river from the other and thus effectively divide the people. Because of this, in his view, it is critically important that hospitals operate without interruption on both banks of the Dnipro.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that people are, of course, free to leave, but Kyiv will continue to be defended.

“We will defend our capital by any means necessary. This isn’t the first time. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first winter like this. But we need our capital. Without a capital, there will be no country,” the head of state emphasized.

He made these remarks in an interview with the BBC.



Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Kyiv’s defenses ahead of a difficult winter.

“Winter Is Coming”: How to Prepare for the 2026–2027 Cold Season Without Panicking.

How the government should prepare for winter and why “everyone should go to the countryside” won’t work: expert opinions.





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