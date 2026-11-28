On November 28, Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a briefing from Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, on the situation at the front, the urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders, and cooperation with allies.

They specifically discussed the supply of air defense systems, turrets, and other equipment, as well as agreements with European manufacturers within the framework of the FREYJA anti-ballistic program.

Zelenskyy stated that work on the program is proceeding according to a clear plan and that Ukraine is moving closer to creating an effective anti-ballistic system.

The president also announced the continuation of the program to procure pickup trucks for the military in 2027 and reported on upcoming personnel appointments in the military sector, which will be carried out jointly with the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first prototypes of the Ukrainian anti-ballistic system FREYJA are expected to be ready as early as this winter. The first tests are scheduled to take place during the same period.

Ukraine discussed with Canada its participation in the FREYJA anti-ballistic project, which aims to create a functional prototype of the system as early as the second quarter of 2027. The Canadian side confirmed its readiness to support this initiative.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 11 countries have already joined the FREYJA program. According to him, Europe needs to develop its own production of anti-ballistic missiles and create an independent missile defense system, as few countries in the world possess such manufacturing capabilities.

Read us on