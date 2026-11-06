Ukraine has not received any explanation from the U.S. regarding the use of $400 million in military aid

Ukraine has yet to receive any information from the United States regarding how the $400 million in military aid provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) will be used. Kyiv does not know which contracts have already been signed or are planned, nor does it know exactly what needs these funds will be allocated to.

According to a diplomat, the Ukrainian side has repeatedly sought clarification from the U.S. Department of Defense and NATO representatives in Wiesbaden, Germany. However, Kyiv has yet to receive a response to its inquiries.

“We have no confirmation from the U.S. side or from NATO—specifically, from the NSATU in Wiesbaden—regarding where the funds are, which contracts have already been signed or will be signed, and exactly what these funds will be used for,” Senik noted.

The diplomat emphasized that $400 million could help meet a number of critically important needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Specifically, this includes the procurement of ammunition, logistical support, and maintenance for F-16 fighter jets.

“This is a significant amount. We would very much like to receive answers to our questions and an understanding of when and exactly what these funds will be used for,” he added.

This was reported by Denis Senik, Ukraine’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in the U.S., in a comment to Suspilne.

As a reminder, Spain will allocate 437 million euros to Ukraine for military support. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the new aid package following a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Prior to this, on November 5, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Samora possible assistance in repatriating Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. According to the head of state, Ukraine has already managed to repatriate 2,790 children out of more than 20,000 who were illegally taken by Russia.

During a meeting in Madrid with European Council President António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for European representatives to participate in negotiations regarding security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

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