Ukraine expects to receive its first Swedish Gripen fighter jets in January or February 2027. Specifically, these aircraft are intended to be used to destroy Russian “Shahed”-type attack drones.

According to the head of state, Ukraine also needs additional American F-16 fighter jets, as a significant portion of its existing aircraft are currently undergoing repairs.

“But they’re good, they’re fast, and they’re capable of destroying jet-powered Shaheds. We’re using them, and we’re grateful to the countries that provided them to us: Denmark and Norway. In our discussions with Sweden, we’re raising the issue of the Gripen,” the president noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the first Swedish fighter jets could arrive in Ukraine in January or February, most likely in February.

“We’re making it clear that we need them as soon as possible. But the work is ongoing. We’ll see how the Gripens perform against the Shaheds. We’re counting on them,” he added.

Thus, Ukraine expects to strengthen the aviation component of its air defense and plans to deploy the Gripen, in particular, to combat Russian jet drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with media representatives.

On August 24, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that Swedish Gripen fighter jets are preparing to defend Ukrainian airspace. Ukraine and Sweden discussed the timeline for implementing agreements regarding the aircraft and further defense cooperation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian military pilots will soon master the Swedish Gripen E fighter jets. Pilot training in Sweden is currently progressing much faster than expected.

Read us on