Ukraine will receive nearly €1 billion from the EU to support the energy sector this winter

The European Union has allocated nearly 1 billion euros as part of its winter support package for Ukraine’s energy sector. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternová reported that the total amount of financial resources allocated by the European Union to Ukraine’s energy sector since the start of the full-scale invasion has reached approximately 4 billion euros.

According to the diplomat, the new winter package includes liquidity support for key enterprises, particularly Ukrenergo; assistance with gas procurement; the development of renewable energy; the repair of damaged infrastructure; and the strengthening of passive protection for facilities.

The humanitarian component of the aid includes funding for vulnerable households near the front lines, as well as the delivery of more than 11,000 generators and additional equipment.

Source: Maternova in an interview with Ukrinform.

The European Union has allocated an additional €1.24 billion to Ukraine for defense needs. The funds will be directed, in particular, toward drones, interceptors, ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles, and Ukrainian-made missiles. The total amount of defense funding for Ukraine under this program has already approached €13 billion.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to allocate an additional 2 billion hryvnias to Kyiv to prepare for the heating season. The funds will be used to protect energy infrastructure and ensure a stable heat supply during the winter.

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