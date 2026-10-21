Ukraine Will Receive New Defenses Against Suicide Bombers in One and a Half to Two Months — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is implementing three specialized defense projects, the first of which will yield practical results in protecting Ukrainian cities from “Shahed”-type drones in as little as one and a half to two months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this following international meetings in Norway.

The head of state noted Norway’s consistent support for strengthening the second project—the FREYJA anti-ballistic system. The third initiative concerns the development of air defense systems and satellite communications, the details of which will be announced at a later date.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukraine Lost Access to Starlink for Shooting Down Shahed Drones, Says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a substantive discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The parties discussed issues critical to protecting the lives of Ukrainians, including the supply of ballistic missile interceptors, early warning of Russian ballistic attacks, and the situation surrounding Starlink and Starshield.

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