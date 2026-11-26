On Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Ukrainian state budget received $450 million from the World Bank with support from the Japanese government. The funds are earmarked for two areas: the development of small and medium-sized businesses and the preparation of projects for the country’s recovery. The funding was provided after Ukraine fulfilled the specified conditions and confirmed the results to the World Bank.

The funding was received through two programs—RISE and SURGE. Each program provides $225 million, but the funds will be directed toward different needs. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyy announced the receipt of the funds. According to him, both programs operate on a results-based financing principle. This means that Ukraine receives funds not simply after signing agreements, but after meeting specific performance targets verified by the World Bank.

Of the total $450 million, $415 million consists of loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development guaranteed by the Japanese government. An additional $35 million was provided as a loan from the International Development Association. Both institutions are part of the World Bank Group.

$225 million will be allocated to support businesses

The first tranche of funding—$225 million—was provided under the RISE program. Its goal is to help Ukrainian entrepreneurs, improve conditions for companies to operate, and expand opportunities for Ukrainian goods and services to enter international markets. Of this amount, $190 million is a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development guaranteed by Japan. Another $35 million was provided by the International Development Association.

To receive this funding, Ukraine had to confirm that it had met several key conditions. The World Bank verified the results and confirmed that the established targets had been achieved. Specifically, 20,000 entrepreneurs and companies received funding or services under updated government business support programs. These are tools designed to help businesses grow, modernize production, and continue operating amid the war.

Another indicator relates to digital services for entrepreneurs. A total of 100,000 applications were submitted through the “ePermit” electronic system. This platform helps businesses obtain permits online, without unnecessary trips to government offices or paperwork.

In addition, representatives from 500 companies completed training programs on product standards that meet European Union requirements. This is important for Ukrainian manufacturers who want to sell goods on the European market. To enter that market, companies must comply with specific rules regarding product quality, safety, and manufacturing.

According to Serhiy Koretskyi, the RISE program is intended to strengthen government support for small and medium-sized businesses and open up more opportunities for Ukrainian companies in foreign markets.

Another $225 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction

The second tranche of funding—also $225 million—was provided through the SURGE program. Unlike RISE, it focuses not on supporting individual companies, but on how the government plans and finances the country’s recovery. The funds were provided in the form of a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, guaranteed by the Japanese government.

SURGE’s main objective is to help Ukraine establish a transparent system for managing funds allocated to reconstruction. The goal is to enable national and local authorities to better set priorities, prepare projects, and monitor the use of funds.

The Prime Minister explained that the program aims to improve the management of public investments and strengthen the capacity of government bodies at all levels. “This is about better management of public investments and strengthening the capacity at the national and local levels to plan and implement recovery projects,” noted Serhiy Koretskyi.

A separate component of the program is climate-resilient recovery. This means that during reconstruction, consideration must be given not only to the speed and cost of the work but also to the long-term resilience of infrastructure, energy efficiency, and environmental impact. For example, when rebuilding communities, it is important to assess in advance how efficiently resources will be used, whether new facilities will meet modern requirements, and whether they will be able to withstand future challenges. This approach should help avoid situations where damaged infrastructure is restored without considering its long-term reliability.

The SURGE program has been operating in Ukraine since November 2024. It introduces changes in public financial management and helps government agencies prepare and implement recovery projects.

How Results-Based Financing Works

Both programs use the Program-for-Results mechanism—funding tied to specific outcomes. The essence of this approach is that funds are allocated after agreed-upon targets are met, rather than solely on the basis of plans or promises. For Ukraine, this means that the World Bank verifies whether the program conditions have been met. In the case of RISE, these conditions include support for entrepreneurs, the operation of the “e-Permit” system, and training for companies on product standards. For SURGE, key requirements involve changes in public financial management and the preparation of reconstruction projects.

The Ministry of Finance noted that funds from both programs have already been transferred to the general fund of the state budget. It is expected that the implementation of RISE will help develop entrepreneurship and strengthen the competitiveness of Ukrainian companies, while SURGE will make the use of reconstruction funds more efficient. Thus, the $450 million received is intended to support two key areas simultaneously: the operations of Ukrainian businesses and the country’s preparation for large-scale reconstruction. The funding was made possible through cooperation with the World Bank and guarantees from the Japanese government. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new €45 billion loan program for Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava will not change its position, despite pressure from Germany. At the same time, the country promises to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refuses to participate in its military financing.

Germany has proposed that the European Union waive the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans for Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, which could total 2 trillion euros.

Canada is discussing the possibility of joining the European Union’s 90 billion euro loan to support Ukraine.

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