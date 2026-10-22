Ukraine has gained access to a NATO agency for the purchase of weapons and ammunition, according to the Financial Times

Ukraine has been granted permission to purchase weapons, ammunition, and military equipment through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). This mechanism helps Alliance countries make defense purchases more quickly and on more favorable terms.

The NSPA coordinates defense contracts, organizes joint procurements, and provides logistical support. Access to its mechanisms allows Ukraine to tap into a wider range of resources and capabilities to meet the needs of its defense forces.

NSPA Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Borsboom explained to the Financial Times the benefits Ukraine will gain from this decision.

“This gives Ukraine the opportunity to use a more structured mechanism to tap into a wide range of our capabilities, including expertise in procurement, support services, and access to an established industrial base,” said Jacqueline Borsboom.

As Reuters notes, the decision to grant Ukraine access to the NATO procurement agency was made against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between Kyiv and the United States.

Using NSPA mechanisms could expand Ukraine’s capabilities in the field of defense procurement, particularly through joint contracts, established supply chains, and logistical support.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

As a reminder, the U.S. has offered Ukraine security guarantees modeled after Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to convey these proposals to Russian leadership during his visit to St. Petersburg on October 21. At the same time, the details of the potential guarantees have not yet been disclosed, and neither Moscow nor Washington has officially commented on the Ukrainian president’s statement.

In Brussels, Belgium, NATO decided to strengthen its presence in the Black Sea with additional patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

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