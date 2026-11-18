The Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia has delivered 12 inverter generators to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The equipment will be distributed to regions near the front lines and those affected by Russian attacks.

It is noted that the generators, also known as mini-power plants, were purchased as part of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga’s WarmthForUkraine initiative.

In addition to the generators, the humanitarian shipment included laptops, laser printers, and Christmas gifts for children.

The initiative was carried out with the assistance of the Armenian Red Cross Society.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In addition, the European Union is mobilizing 500 generators from rescEU reserves and will help deliver floating bridges and buses to Ukraine to provide support ahead of winter.

Germany will provide Ukraine with new radars that will help better monitor airspace and will become part of the future “Freya” air defense system. This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format in Brussels. He also confirmed that Berlin will continue to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot system and IRIS-T systems.

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