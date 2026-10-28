Ukraine receives an average of only 12 Patriot missiles per month, according to Zelenskyy

In 2026, Ukraine will receive an average of only 12 interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defense systems each month. At the same time, Ukraine’s air defense needs far exceed these quantities, which is why President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working every day to secure additional missiles from partners.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of the PURL program, Ukraine is purchasing various types of weapons from the United States, including ammunition for F-16s, missiles for HIMARS, and interceptors for the Patriot and AIM systems.

The president noted that European partners are covering the costs of these purchases, and the equipment and ammunition are being delivered to Ukraine. However, the supply of missiles for the Patriot system remains a serious challenge.

“The PURL program covers many different items: 20-millimeter rounds for the F-16, HIMARS, as well as Patriots and AIM. We’re buying a lot from the U.S. Europe paid, everything arrived, and everything was fine. But in some cases, especially with the Patriots, it’s a major challenge. Twelve missiles per month, on average—that’s what we’ll be receiving in 2026,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that securing missiles for Ukraine’s air defense has become one of his daily tasks. According to him, even small deliveries from partners are crucial for protecting Ukrainians from Russian ballistic missiles.

“And when there’s a positive decision with one country or another—whether they give me 5, 10, 20, or even just 2 missiles—I’m very grateful. I’m living in circumstances today where I constantly—every week—have to put together new packages, new missiles, new defenses. We need this every day—to save the lives of our people from Russian ballistic missiles. We need approval from the United States. That’s all,” the president noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke about the difficulties with the supply of interceptors from the U.S. and other countries. According to him, some of the documents regarding U.S. deliveries have already been signed, but the available quantities are insufficient to meet Ukraine’s needs.

“So, there are some documents right on Minister Hegset’s desk that he has signed, and perhaps he thinks he’s signed everything, but that’s not the case. That’s because there’s a package from the United States containing 12 missiles, and he signed it. Great. But I’ve used 35 this month. And the question concerns the 23 that I’ve found in other areas.

When we spoke with President Trump in New York, I asked him, ‘Give me the winter package.’ I told him, ‘I need this package. Please approve this package now.” I named the number of missiles and said that if you give them to me, we won’t strike any oil refineries.

And he asked me where to get them. So I told him which countries have them. And he said they’d do their best, but they need the missiles because they don’t have very many,” Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Ukraine used 35 missiles over the course of a month, while a single U.S. package provides for 12. He secured another 23 missiles through other supply channels.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs additional commitments from its partners regarding the transfer of interceptor missiles to ensure protection against Russian ballistic attacks and save lives.

The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

As a reminder, Ukraine has been waiting for nearly a month for U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset’s signature, which is required for the delivery of missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed officials to revisit this issue with the U.S. side.

The president instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and other relevant agencies to ensure timely communication regarding the replenishment of equipment stocks.

Earlier, Ignat stated that the Patriot missiles used in the Middle East could have lasted Ukraine for years.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is asking Sweden for assistance with missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

For its part, Russia may intensify its ballistic missile strikes while Ukraine waits for the Patriot missiles.

Against this backdrop, Poland has refused to transfer missiles for the Patriot systems to Ukraine.

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