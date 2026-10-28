Ukraine was the first country in the world to begin the systematic development of UAVs for rescuing the wounded

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, with the support of the Brave1 defense cluster, has begun developing a new line of military-technical projects — heavy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed to evacuate wounded servicemen from areas where ground evacuation is difficult or impossible. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced this on October 28.

The need for aerial evacuation arose due to the widespread use of FPV drones and the mining of roads, which limits the effectiveness of ground-based robotic systems in terms of the speed at which they can transport seriously wounded personnel.

In October, the world’s first successful combat operation using the Heavy Shot “Ayudag-6” hexacopter (30th Separate Mechanized Brigade) took place, during which an infantryman was evacuated over a distance of more than 15 km. The specialized StarGate drone, equipped with a medical module featuring a stretcher, a payload capacity of up to 150 kg, and artificial intelligence for navigation in GPS-jammed conditions, subsequently successfully carried out two evacuations of soldiers from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2 from the gray zone near the border with Russia.

The basic technical requirements for Brave1 evacuation UAVs were developed in collaboration with the military in 2024: a payload capacity of at least 130 kg, a flight range of at least 15 km with a payload, and at least three alternative communication channels to counter electronic warfare measures.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted their first-ever aerial evacuation of a wounded soldier directly from the battlefield since the war began. In the Kupiansk sector, a large drone was used to evacuate 49-year-old soldier Kostyantyn, who had lost both legs, from his position. Gurzuf Defence, the drone’s manufacturer, reported that the soldier had spent nearly a year and a half at a dangerous combat position. Attempting to reach him by conventional means posed a deadly risk to the rescue team.

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