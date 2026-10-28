The level of readiness of Ukraine’s housing and utilities sector and social infrastructure for the winter season stands at 98.6 percent. The communities’ preparations for the cold weather were discussed during a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, which was convened by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

“A meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies was held. We focused on communities’ preparations for winter, Kyiv’s backup heat supply, ensuring people have access to high-quality drinking water, and responding to the consequences of Russian attacks,” the statement reads.

As of today, the overall readiness of the housing and utilities sector and social infrastructure for winter stands at 98.6%. Particular attention was paid to the readiness of utility and emergency services, as well as fuel reserves and equipment for emergency repairs.

The issue of the capital’s backup heat supply was discussed separately. The Recovery Agency is building six backup boiler rooms in Kyiv. During the meeting, steps were outlined for their use in the event of an emergency: technical inspections, preparation of network connections, staff training, and establishing operating procedures.

Another priority is an uninterrupted water supply and the quality of drinking water. As Kalashnik emphasized, water utilities must be prepared to intensify water treatment in the event of contamination of water sources or damage to infrastructure. This requires stockpiles of chemicals, laboratory monitoring, backup power, and well-tested emergency water supply plans for communities.

Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, reported this on Telegram.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy criticized Klitschko over delays in preparations for winter.

Kyiv has completed over 60% of the measures outlined in the city’s resilience plan. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said they expect to complete all planned work by December.

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