During a joint press conference in Helsinki with the foreign ministers of Finland and Norway, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to participate in a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S.,–Russia at the level of negotiating teams, scheduled for November in Abu Dhabi.

According to the minister, the meeting will focus on security issues, including the possibility of a partial ceasefire, the restoration of safe navigation in the Black Sea, and the protection of energy infrastructure ahead of the winter season.

At the same time, Andriy Sybiga emphasized the need to organize a direct meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to resolve the most sensitive issues, noting: “It is important to note that the negotiating teams have already met several times in the past, and at times there was a sense that we were returning to the same issues over and over again because, in my opinion, the level of this group—with all due respect to its members—is insufficient to discuss the most sensitive issues. That is precisely why a meeting at the level of Zelenskyy and Putin is also necessary. And we have something to offer.” The visit took place against the backdrop of talks between the leaders of Finland and Norway and the Kremlin leader, during which they called on Russia to de-escalate and cease attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Source: “Interfax-Ukraine”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia to take place in early November.

Earlier, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s statement agreeing to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not yet guarantee that they will actually take place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the results of any contacts should be assessed based on the outcomes of the meetings, not before they begin.

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