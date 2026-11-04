Ukraine plans to begin closing negotiation clusters with the EU in 2027

Ukraine expects to begin the preliminary closure of the first negotiation clusters regarding accession to the European Union in 2027. The country plans to complete the negotiation process by the end of 2028.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov. According to him, Ukraine has already made significant progress in a number of areas, including trade, financial services, digital transformation, agriculture, energy, taxation, education, and science.

According to the diplomat, these areas currently have the highest level of readiness, so preliminary closure of these chapters could begin as early as next year.

At the same time, Ukraine needs to focus on reforms in the justice system and law enforcement agencies. The government plans to adopt the bulk of the legislation covering all negotiation chapters by 2027.

After that, the European Commission will assess the work completed, and based on its conclusions, preparations will begin for a draft treaty on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Chentsov called the completion of negotiations in 2028 an ambitious but achievable goal.

Source: Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the EU

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of the latest negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

More than half of European Union residents—53%—believe that Ukraine should not be admitted to the EU in the coming years. At the same time, 47% of those surveyed support the opposite position.

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