Ukraine has begun resuming aeromedical evacuations

Ukraine plans to resume aeromedical evacuations of patients using State Emergency Service aircraft. The government has already approved the procedures for organizing such transport, which will make it possible to transport patients more quickly between hospitals and abroad, specifically to Rzeszów, Poland.

At the same time, the government is preparing airports for the possible resumption of civilian air service. UNN asked experts whether medical flights could mark the beginning of a broader return to aviation and what conditions are necessary for Ukrainian carriers to resume operations.

“This will significantly reduce the time it takes to transport patients who require urgent specialized medical care between hospitals, as well as to transport Ukrainians abroad for treatment, particularly under the Medevac Ukraine program. For example, the journey from Kharkiv to the evacuation hub in Rzeszów, Poland, by ground transport can currently take 15–16 hours. By air, this route can be covered in 2–3 hours,” he noted.

The new procedure covers more than just patient transport. Aircraft will also be used to transport donor organs, medical teams, and necessary equipment.

The Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of the Ministry of Health will coordinate the evacuation. The State Emergency Service will provide aircraft and crews, taking into account safety and weather conditions.

The new mechanism is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

The resumption of air medical transport is primarily of medical significance. At the same time, this process raises the question of the possibility of a gradual resumption of air service in Ukraine.

The government is already preparing the infrastructure for such a scenario. Mykola Kalashnyk, Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, previously reported that risk assessments are being conducted at two state-owned airports and that underground spaces and shelters are being prepared. In addition, in western Ukraine, officials are considering the possibility of using municipal facilities for the first cargo shipments.

Aviation expert Dmytro Voronkov emphasized in a comment to UNN that aeromedical evacuation is an essential mechanism for the healthcare system and is in line with the practices of many countries.

According to him, organizing such flights will require significant technical and organizational preparation. In wartime, it is impossible to guarantee the complete safety of air transport, so medical flights should not be directly equated with the reopening of civil airspace.

“As for the prospects of resuming civilian air service, the experience of organizing such flights will certainly be useful. I wouldn’t say this is already a direct step toward reopening civil aviation, but gradually Ukraine will be able to assess its own capabilities, particularly how feasible it is to resume flights in specific parts of its airspace,” the expert explained.

According to Dmytro Voronkov, western Ukraine could become a priority area for the potential resumption of civilian flights.

“Geographically, this is the most promising part of the country for such a scenario. Resuming flights in this direction could be effective and economically viable. I think this route could develop in the future, but everything will depend on the security situation and the actual ability to ensure flight safety,” said Dmytro Voronkov.

Military expert Bohdan Dolintse also urges against directly linking the resumption of aeromedical evacuation with preparations for the return of commercial air travel.

According to him, the key difference lies in the status of the aircraft and the nature of the missions. Medical evacuations will be carried out by state-owned airlines, not commercial carriers. Accordingly, the requirements, procedures, and organization of the flights will differ.

“I wouldn’t directly link the resumption of aeromedical evacuation with preparations for the return of civil aviation. First and foremost, it’s important to understand that the aircraft involved in such missions belong to what is known as state aviation. They are not part of the civil aviation system, which is why the requirements, procedures, and organization of their flights differ,” noted Bohdan Dolintse.

At the same time, the solutions developed during medical transport operations could prove useful for the further development of the aviation industry.

“Undoubtedly, the solutions, practical experience, and rules of cooperation developed during the organization of aeromedical evacuations could serve as the foundation for the development of other aviation sectors in Ukraine in the future,” added the military expert.

Thus, medical flights are not the immediate first step toward reopening the civil airspace, but they can contribute to the restoration of the country’s aviation capabilities. This requires proper organization, the determination of routes and flight zones, as well as coordination with military structures.

The resumption of aviation operations depends not only on flight safety and airport readiness. A key question remains: exactly who will be able to operate in the Ukrainian market once airspace is reopened?

Ukrainian airlines, which were forced to relocate their operations abroad after the start of the full-scale invasion, must be given the opportunity to return to their home market and participate in the restoration of air service.

Some domestic carriers continue to operate abroad, fulfill international contracts, and maintain their aircraft and qualified personnel.

According to data cited in a UNN report, between 2022 and 2025, aviation industry companies paid nearly 27 billion hryvnias in taxes and fees to the state budget. In addition, the airlines’ international operations bring foreign currency into Ukraine.

Simply reopening airports and airspace is not enough to restore the operations of Ukrainian carriers. The government must also resolve a number of issues that have intensified during the war.

Among the main challenges facing the industry are:

rising costs of aircraft maintenance;

difficulties with financing and insurance;

the need to maintain international certification;

tax disputes that create additional risks for airlines.

One of the most pressing issues remains the treatment of payments for the use of airplanes and helicopters leased from foreign companies as royalties.

Starting in 2024, tax authorities and the Economic Security Bureau began treating payments for leasing aircraft from non-residents as royalties. This has led to the initiation of criminal proceedings against Ukrainian airlines.

Industry representatives consider this approach controversial and emphasize that leasing an airplane or helicopter and paying royalties have different economic natures and legal frameworks.

For carriers, this uncertainty poses additional legal and financial risks just as they are preparing to resume operations. After all, leasing is a common method of building a fleet, and a significant portion of Ukrainian companies’ aircraft are operated under lease agreements.

The Ministry of Finance is already working on developing a unified approach to the taxation of lease payments made to non-residents and preparing a comprehensive tax advisory.

It is important for the aviation market that this issue be resolved clearly and consistently, and that the application of the law does not create additional obstacles for carriers’ operations.

Therefore, the resumption of aeromedical evacuation will be an important step for the healthcare system and will allow for the refinement of mechanisms for interagency coordination. However, the resumption of civil aviation will require specific decisions regarding safety, infrastructure, legal regulation, and the operating conditions for Ukrainian airlines.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced the resumption of aeromedical evacuation.

As a reminder, Ukraine is planning new humanitarian missions to rescue people who remain in the temporarily occupied territories. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that they plan to involve American partners in this effort, specifically the team of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

Prior to this, Lubinets announced an additional evacuation from Oleshky and surrounding villages.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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