Ukraine has agreed to transfer counter-UAV technology to Poland in exchange for fighter jets

Ukraine has agreed to provide Poland with technology to counter unmanned aerial vehicles. This was announced on November 10 by Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Cezary Tomczyk during a visit to Kyiv, following talks on military and industrial cooperation.

In exchange for drone technology and counter-UAV capabilities, the Polish side is considering the transfer of two MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine; an agreement on this matter is currently in the final stages of negotiation.

In addition, during the meeting, the parties discussed deepening cooperation within the framework of the anti-ballistic coalition. According to Tomczyk, Poland plans to deploy its own P-18PL radar stations, with a range of up to 2,000 km, to protect the airspace of NATO and Ukraine, as well as to participate in joint development of anti-missile weapons.

Source: RMF24.

We previously reported that Poland had suspended the transfer of MiG-29s because it first wants to obtain drone technology.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed the possibility of exchanging MiG-29 fighter jets for Ukrainian anti-drone technology.

Poland plans to transfer up to nine of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of its support for Kyiv to defend against a full-scale Russian invasion.

Poland will transfer two MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the near future. The decision to transfer the aircraft has already been made. In addition to aircraft, the new military aid package will include artillery ammunition and missiles for the “Perun” man-portable air defense systems.

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