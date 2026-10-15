Ukraine has deposited seeds in an Arctic vault in preparation for Doomsday

Ukraine has transferred 773 seed samples of ten agricultural crops to the Global Seed Vault on the Svalbard Archipelago (Norway), including triticale, barley, buckwheat, millet, peas, white lupine, field vetch, Sarepta mustard, alfalfa, and clover. This is the second transfer of Ukrainian genetic material to Svalbard and the first since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In total, materials representing about 10% of Ukraine’s entire national seed collection—which comprises more than 154,300 samples—have already been transferred to the Arctic repository. Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky emphasized that, in the context of the war, preserving a duplicate collection guarantees the protection of the unique achievements of Ukrainian plant breeders and is a component of national and global food security.

The evacuation and preservation of the collection took place at the initiative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with financial support from the European Union, and in cooperation with the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, Crop Trust, NordGen, and the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources, to which Ukraine officially acceded in August 2026. As part of this project, 51,000 samples were transported to the western regions of Ukraine, where a permanent backup center was opened in late 2025.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram.

On January 27, 2026, the hands of the Doomsday Clock were set to 85 seconds to “midnight”—the closest the clock has ever been to a potential global catastrophe in the project’s history. Compared to 2025, when the time stood at 89 seconds, humanity has moved four seconds closer to the dangerous threshold.

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