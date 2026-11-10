Ukraine has already developed a plan to help the country get through the winter and cope with possible power outages. It calls for strengthening the energy infrastructure, protecting bridges across the Dnipro River, and providing support to people who may lose power.

According to the head of state, preparations for winter cover several areas at once. One of the main areas is the protection of energy infrastructure, which could become a target of Russian attacks. Ukraine is also preparing for situations where power outages may occur in cities due to damage to energy facilities. Special attention is being paid to major bridges across the Dnipro River. These are crossings in cities where they are vital for traffic flow and connections between districts. According to Zelenskyy, there are also plans to reinforce them to prepare for potential threats.

Another part of the plan concerns supplying cities with diesel fuel. This fuel is needed, in particular, to power backup generators and support critical services in the event of power outages. However, the president did not specify the exact quantities of fuel involved or how it would be distributed. The government also plans to assist people who may face prolonged power outages. This involves preparing for situations where the power supply will be unstable or temporarily unavailable. The president has not yet disclosed the specific mechanisms for providing such assistance.

“The plan involves strengthening energy infrastructure and bridges, ensuring a supply of diesel fuel, and determining how to help people who will face problems with electricity supply,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained. Thus, winter preparations involve not only protecting energy facilities from attacks but also taking measures in case of potential disruptions to infrastructure. At the same time, a detailed list of planned work, timelines for completion, and funding amounts have not yet been announced. He made these remarks during a media briefing in Denmark.

In the Kyiv region, blackout measures will be tightened to make it more difficult for Russian troops to identify targets during airstrikes. The new measures are to cover businesses, public utilities, and the residential sector. The relevant directive was issued following a meeting of the regional Defense Council.

The State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine announced on November 7 that it is organizing engineering protection for nine critical infrastructure facilities operated by “Kyivvodokanal.”

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