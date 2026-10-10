Another 16 Ukrainians were able to leave the territories temporarily occupied by Russia and reach areas under Ukrainian control. Among those rescued were a woman with limited mobility and a Chernobyl nuclear accident liquidator who lost his wife on the eve of the evacuation.

The Ukrainians were evacuated through the “Novi Yarylovychi” border crossing on the border with Belarus, located in the Chernihiv region.

One of the women had difficulty traveling on her own due to health issues. Special transportation, medical assistance, and a safe route were arranged for her without drawing the attention of the occupiers.

Another story involves a Chernobyl accident liquidator who lived in the Luhansk region with his seriously ill wife. After suffering a stroke, the woman required constant care, and her husband, due to his own health issues, was no longer able to fully assist her.

An urgent trip to Kyiv was arranged for the couple, where their daughter was waiting for them. However, the woman died before the evacuation began, so the man left the occupied territory on his own.

Upon their return, the Ukrainians are receiving assistance in accessing medical and psychological support, restoring their documents, finding temporary housing, and reuniting with their families.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets

Throughout August and September 2026, 41 citizens who had been in the temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine via the “Mokrany–Domanove” checkpoint in Volyn.

On August 19, Ukraine and Russia conducted their 77th prisoner exchange, during which Ukrainian citizens returned home. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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