Ukraine Aims to Close 7 Chapters of EU Accession Negotiations in the First Half of 2027 — Koretsky

Ukraine intends to create the conditions for the preliminary closure of 7 of the 35 chapters in the European Union accession negotiations in the first half of 2027, during Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the EU.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this statement during his address at the Euronews EU Enlargement Summit.

The head of government emphasized that Kyiv aims to receive a positive assessment of the interim criteria as early as possible in 2027 and expects to open two new negotiation clusters by the end of 2026. Judicial reform, the fight against corruption, and public administration reform remain key priorities on the agenda.

To accelerate progress toward meeting the established criteria within the “Fundamentals” negotiation cluster, the government is actively cooperating with the Verkhovna Rada and has established a joint working group with the European Commission.

Source: Suspilne.

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of three negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

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