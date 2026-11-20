On November 20, following Russian strikes, emergency power outages were implemented in many regions of Ukraine. Despite this, the country continues to sell electricity to Europe. Energy expert Hennadiy Ryabtsev explained that the problem right now is not a shortage of generated electricity, but the ability to transmit it to consumers.

Following a large-scale Russian attack on November 20, emergency power outages were implemented in many regions of Ukraine. The western regions were particularly hard hit. At the same time, the Ukrainian power grid is not experiencing a power shortage, and exports to European countries continue.

According to him, Ukraine is currently generating enough electricity to meet consumer demand. The main problem lies elsewhere: due to damage to the energy infrastructure, electricity cannot always be transmitted to where it is needed. “As of now, we cannot speak of any shortage in the system. We continue to state that there is enough electricity in the system. In other words, there is sufficient generation—the problem is not with generation, but with the transmission and distribution of electricity,” Ryabtsev explained.

The expert confirmed that Ukraine continues to export electricity to Europe. At the same time, he emphasized that halting exports does not mean that regions experiencing power outages will automatically have more electricity.

Ryabtsev explained that exports allow Ukrainian power plants to continue operating. If electricity sales abroad were to stop, part of the generation would have to be reduced, or certain generating units would have to be shut down. Instead, Ukraine can currently sell its surplus electricity to European consumers at market prices. “Exports are an alternative to shutting down power plants. Why shut down power plants or reduce generation (even more, on top of the reduction in generation at nuclear power plants) if there is an opportunity to sell electricity? We supply it to Europe at market prices,” the expert noted.

Why Are Power Outages Happening in Ukraine If There Is Enough Electricity?

The problem with electricity supply is not only related to how much electricity Ukrainian power plants generate. It is also important whether the transmission grids and distribution substations can deliver it to specific cities and towns.

Following Russian attacks, part of the energy infrastructure was damaged. As a result, even with sufficient electricity generation, certain regions may still lack a stable supply. This is precisely why energy providers are forced to implement emergency blackouts.

What is known about the situation in the power grid

Energy expert Stanislav Ignatyev previously reported that Ukraine has a surplus of electricity during the daytime. As a result, energy providers have to reduce the output of nuclear power plants. During periods when production exceeds domestic consumption, the surplus electricity can be supplied to Europe.

At the same time, on November 20, Russian troops again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to Member of Parliament Serhiy Nahorniak, the attacks targeted thermal power plants that supply electricity to western regions, as well as Ukrenergo’s distribution substations. These attacks disrupted the power grid’s operation and were one of the causes of emergency blackouts in the regions. Energy officials continue to assess the damage and repair the damaged equipment.

Between November 2 and 8, Ukraine increased its electricity exports by 40.5%—to 61,400 MWh—compared to the previous week. During this time, rolling blackouts were in effect in some regions.

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