Ukraine has initiated humanitarian operations in 10 additional settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, following the example of the evacuation mission carried out in Oleshky.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with the diplomatic team, intelligence chiefs, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the head of state was briefed on the progress of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky and the provision of necessary assistance to Ukrainian citizens who have already been evacuated to territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to the president, the Ukrainian negotiating team will soon discuss with American mediators the organization of similar humanitarian corridors and missions in ten designated settlements.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook.

Earlier, Peskov stated the conditions under which Russia would agree to a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka.

Atesh stated that Russia intends to deploy troops to Kostiantynivka under the guise of a humanitarian mission.

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