Ukraine is protesting a hockey game in Israel involving Russian officials

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel has appealed to the country’s Minister of Culture and Sports, Miki Zoar, regarding a hockey game involving Russian athletes and high-ranking officials. The event is scheduled for November 15 in Ashdod and is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Israel and Russia. The Ukrainian side fears that Moscow will use the sporting event to improve its international image, and among the expected participants is Vyacheslav Fetisov, a Russian State Duma deputy subject to sanctions.

The Ukrainian Embassy sent an official letter of protest to Minister Miki Zoar. In it, diplomats ask the Israeli authorities to verify the circumstances surrounding the match, the identities of its participants and organizers, and its sources of funding.

The event is titled “Russian Hockey Legends vs. Israeli Stars.” It is scheduled to take place on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. at the Blue Ice Arena in Ashdod. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the restoration of full diplomatic relations between Russia and Israel.

Among the expected participants is Vyacheslav Fetisov. He is a former professional hockey player, two-time Olympic champion, and current deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Fetisov is subject to international sanctions, including those imposed by the EU, the U.S., and Ukraine. His name is included in the Ukrainian database of individuals linked to Russian aggression. It was precisely Fetisov’s potential participation that became one of the main reasons for Ukrainian diplomats to appeal to the Israeli authorities.

What the Ukrainian Embassy Is Demanding

The letter was signed by Hennadiy Breskalenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Israel. The document states that the participation of prominent Russian figures in a public event is a cause for serious concern for Ukraine.

The diplomats point out that Russia continues its war against Ukraine, attacking peaceful cities, killing civilians, and destroying critical infrastructure. Therefore, in the opinion of the Ukrainian side, holding an event with the participation of high-ranking Russian officials in this format has not only sporting but also political significance.

In its statement, the embassy expressed “deep concern and firm opposition” to holding the match in its planned format. Ukrainian diplomats are asking Israeli authorities to verify all the circumstances before the game begins. In particular, the embassy wants the competent Israeli authorities to verify:

the identities of the event’s organizers and sponsors;

the sources of funding for the match;

any possible ties between the organizers and participants and Russian government agencies;

the sanctions status of the invited Russian representatives;

the potential diplomatic and legal consequences of holding such an event.

Separately, the Ukrainian side requests assurances that the match will not be used as a means to circumvent international sanctions, conduct prohibited financial transactions, or engage in other activities that violate Israeli law.

At the same time, the embassy does not claim that the mere presence of a sanctioned individual at a sporting event automatically violates Israeli law. Diplomats emphasize the need to examine the potential legal consequences and circumstances surrounding the participation of such individuals.

Why Kyiv Fears Russian Propaganda

Ukraine’s main concern relates to how Russia might use the match for its own political purposes. According to Ukrainian diplomats, Moscow regularly uses sporting and cultural events to improve its international image, promote political messages, and create the impression of a return to normal relations with other countries.

In this case, the Kremlin could present the hockey game in Israel as proof that Russia’s international isolation is weakening—especially given that the event is dedicated to the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Ukrainian Embassy also draws attention to how Russian state media might cover the event. They could use photos, videos, and the match results to demonstrate Russia’s supposedly normal relations with Israel.

Diplomats fear that even a routine sporting event could become a platform for legitimizing representatives of the Russian political establishment. At the same time, Moscow will be able to present the participation of its high-ranking officials as a sign of a return to the international community. The letter emphasizes that such a media narrative would be particularly painful for Ukrainians, who face the consequences of Russian aggression on a daily basis.

Is Ukraine demanding that the match be canceled?

The appeal to the Israeli minister was sent following a meeting on July 28 between Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, and Miki Zoar. At the same time, the Ukrainian side specifically emphasizes that it is not opposed to international sporting events as such. The objections concern specific participants in the match and the possible use of the event for Russian propaganda.

The embassy is not making a direct demand to cancel the game. Instead, diplomats are asking Israeli authorities to investigate the organizers, funding, participants, and potential consequences of the event, as well as to take measures within the scope of their authority.

For Kyiv, this issue is of particular importance due to the ongoing war and Ukraine’s efforts to maintain international pressure on Russia. The Ukrainian side fears that holding such a match with the participation of high-ranking Russian officials could become yet another way for Moscow to demonstrate an alleged easing of its international isolation. That is why the embassy is calling on Israel to pay close attention to the situation and prevent this sporting event from becoming a tool of Russian political influence. This was reported by the Israeli publication Maariv.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has extended the ban on the participation of the Russian and Belarusian national teams in competitions for the 2024–25 season.

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