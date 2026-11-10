Ukraine Is Establishing a Space Force: Why It's Needed and How It Could Change the War with Russia

The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of the Space Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This does not involve military spacecraft in orbit, but rather satellite reconnaissance, secure communications, early warning of missile attacks, and new capabilities for the Ukrainian military. Similar structures are already in place in the United States, France, Germany, and other countries.

On November 9, the Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading Bill No. 13255, which provides for the creation of the Space Forces as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A total of 252 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision. This new branch of the military is intended to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to counter threats from outer space, develop early-warning systems for missile launches, and ensure secure satellite communications.

For Ukraine, space has long ceased to be exclusively a realm of science. Satellite imagery helps track Russian military equipment, analyze targets in occupied territories, and assess the consequences of strikes. Satellite communications enable communication between units, and navigation systems are used in modern drones and precision-guided weapons. However, a significant portion of this infrastructure is owned by foreign governments and private companies.

UA.News explains the missions carried out by the space forces of the U.S., France, and other countries; why Ukraine needs its own military space structure; how satellite intelligence influences the use of missiles and drones; and whether the creation of a new branch of the military will involve launching Ukrainian spacecraft into orbit.

What the Creation of the Ukrainian Space Forces Entails

Bill No. 13255 was registered on May 2, 2025. It provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine “On the Armed Forces of Ukraine” and the addition of the Space Forces to the list of branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The bill was initiated by members of parliament, including Fedir Venislavskyi, Roman Kostenko, and Oleksandr Fedienko. On November 9, 2026, the Verkhovna Rada approved the bill in its first reading with 252 votes.

As explained by the Verkhovna Rada, the bill’s goal is to create the organizational, legal, and military-technical capabilities to counter threats from outer space. This involves the development of a specialized military structure that will be responsible for space defense and will support the needs of other branches of the Armed Forces.

One of the main arguments in favor of this decision was the Russian missile threat. Specifically, this refers to ballistic missiles, part of whose trajectory passes beyond the dense layers of the atmosphere. Specialized surveillance systems, particularly space-based ones, are necessary for the timely detection of such launches. These systems are capable of detecting a missile launch based on the thermal radiation from its engine and transmitting the information to ground-based data processing centers.

For Ukraine, such a system could serve as an additional source of information about Russian missile attacks. Currently, the detection and tracking of air targets relies heavily on ground-based radar systems and intelligence from partners. Ukraine’s own space-based early-warning capabilities could complement these tools, although developing them would require specialized satellites and significant investment.

Another important priority should be the development of a national secure satellite communications system. It would allow the military to exchange information over long distances even if ground-based telecommunications infrastructure is damaged. Such communications are particularly crucial for units operating in areas with unstable mobile coverage or subject to Russian electronic warfare capabilities.

Another potential task for the Space Forces could be coordinating the use of satellite reconnaissance. The Ukrainian military already receives imagery of the Earth’s surface from foreign countries and commercial operators. A specialized agency could assess the military’s needs for such data, coordinate its acquisition, and facilitate cooperation between satellite system operators and military units.

The development of Ukraine’s own space infrastructure will be of particular importance. Ukraine retains expertise in the development of rocket and space technology, satellites, and control systems. However, military use requires not only the spacecraft themselves but also ground communication stations, data processing centers, secure data transmission networks, and trained specialists.

At the same time, the creation of the Space Forces does not mean that all these technologies will appear simultaneously. The new branch of the military will be able to utilize existing satellite services, collaborate with international partners, and gradually develop its own capabilities. This approach would allow operations to begin without the need to immediately establish a fully-fledged Ukrainian satellite constellation.

The issue of funding also remains open. According to the conclusion of the parliamentary committee on budget matters, the implementation of the bill will require additional state budget expenditures for the creation, maintenance, and operation of the Space Forces. The specific amount has not yet been determined.

How the U.S. Space Force and Other Nations’ Space Forces Operate

The best-known example of a separate military space force is the United States Space Force, established on December 20, 2019. As explained on the official website of the U.S. Space Force, the decision was driven by the growing importance of space infrastructure for national defense and the emergence of new threats to satellite systems.

Despite its name, the U.S. Space Force carries out most of its missions on Earth. Service members operate satellites, analyze information, monitor space objects, and ensure the operation of ground-based infrastructure.

Its main areas of activity include satellite communications, navigation, missile strike warnings, monitoring of orbital objects, and support for space launches.

In particular, the specialized Mission Delta 4 unit is responsible for space- and ground-based missile attack warning systems. Infrared satellites can detect the thermal radiation of a rocket engine during launch, after which the information is transmitted to the relevant military systems.

The U.S. Space Force also maintains the GPS system, provides secure satellite communications, and monitors potentially dangerous maneuvers by other spacecraft in orbit.

France is developing similar capabilities through its Space Command, which is part of the Air and Space Forces. According to the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, the country uses CSO optical reconnaissance satellites, the CERES electronic intelligence system, and Syracuse secure military communications satellites.

Germany has its own Space Command and uses the SARah radar satellite system. It allows for imaging of the Earth’s surface even in darkness and in cloudy weather. As the Bundeswehr explains, this enables the country to independently obtain critical military intelligence.

The United Kingdom established UK Space Command in 2021. In August 2024, the country launched the Tyche military satellite, designed to monitor the Earth’s surface. In November 2026, the British Ministry of Defense also announced the launch of the Titania satellite.

Japan is also strengthening its military space unit. In March 2026, the country’s Ministry of Defense announced its expansion from approximately 310 to 670 service members.

The experience of these countries shows that Space Forces can be organized in various ways. The main goal is to provide the military with satellite data, communications, navigation, and the ability to defend its own orbital infrastructure.

How Satellite Reconnaissance Helps Ukrainian Missiles and Drones

Ukraine is already using space-based intelligence during this full-scale war. The best-known example is the so-called “people’s satellite” from the Finnish company ICEYE, to which Ukraine gained access in 2022 thanks to funds raised through Serhiy Prytula’s charitable foundation.

In August 2022, ICEYE officially announced an agreement that provided Ukraine with the capabilities of one radar satellite and access to the company’s broader constellation of satellites. These satellites use SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) technology. Unlike optical cameras, they are capable of capturing images regardless of sunlight and under many adverse weather conditions.

On May 27, 2026, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that, since September 2022, Ukrainian intelligence officers had received more than 5,900 radar satellite images thanks to this project. According to the GUR, the satellite imagery is used to monitor Russian military facilities, identify targets, plan strikes, and assess their results.

For example, regular monitoring of military airfields helps track changes in the deployment of aircraft and equipment. Similarly, military depots, bases, logistics facilities, and infrastructure can be analyzed.

For missiles and long-range drones, satellite imagery is one of the sources of information used in planning operations. It also allows for assessing the condition of targets after strikes and the extent of damage.

At the same time, satellites do not provide continuous surveillance of every point on the Earth’s surface. The frequency of new imagery depends on the orbit, the number of satellites, and the characteristics of the equipment.

It is also important to distinguish between satellite reconnaissance and navigation. Reconnaissance satellites gather information about targets, while GPS and similar systems help determine coordinates. These technologies complement each other but serve different purposes.

Will the Space Forces Be Able to Provide Earlier Warnings About Russian Missiles?

One area of development for the Ukrainian Space Forces could be an early warning system for missile launches. Its importance is particularly significant given Russia’s use of ballistic missiles, which leave limited time to respond.

Ground-based radars are capable of detecting and tracking aerial targets, but their capabilities depend on the location of the stations, the characteristics of the equipment, and the missile’s flight path. Space-based systems can complement ground-based surveillance. In particular, specialized satellites equipped with infrared sensors can detect the thermal radiation emitted by a rocket engine during launch.

A similar principle is used in U.S. early-warning systems. As the U.S. Space Force explains, orbital and ground-based assets work together to detect potential threats.

For Ukraine, this could mean gaining additional information about Russian missile launches as early as the initial stages of flight.

However, building such a system requires specialized satellites, ground-based data processing centers, and integration with air defense systems. Furthermore, even timely detection of a launch does not guarantee the missile’s interception—this requires appropriate missile defense capabilities.

Does the creation of the Space Forces mean the launch of Ukrainian satellites?

The creation of the Space Forces does not mean that Ukraine will necessarily begin launching its own military satellites in the near future. The new branch of the military may utilize the capabilities of foreign states, commercial operators, and existing infrastructure.

At the same time, Ukraine has experience in developing space technology. Specifically, on January 13, 2022, the Ukrainian satellite “Sich-2-30” was launched into orbit using a U.S. Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX.

However, there is a significant difference between launching a single satellite and creating a full-fledged military satellite system. A single satellite is usually insufficient for regular surveillance of large territories. Satellites in low Earth orbit are constantly moving, so a specific area of the Earth remains within their field of view only for a limited time.

In addition to the satellites themselves, ground-based communication stations, data processing centers, secure data transmission channels, and specialists to maintain the equipment are required. An alternative could be to purchase satellite services from international operators. ICEYE’s experience shows that Ukraine is already using this model.

In the long term, a combined system is possible, in which some of the satellites would be owned by the state, while additional intelligence data would come from partners. At the same time, even Ukraine’s own satellites do not necessarily need to be launched by Ukrainian rockets. The services of international space companies can be used to place them into orbit.

What the creation of the Space Forces could mean for Ukraine

The creation of the Space Forces could help Ukraine reduce its dependence on foreign space technologies and establish a unified system for managing military satellite capabilities.

Currently, the Ukrainian military uses satellite communications, reconnaissance imagery, and navigation services, a significant portion of which is owned by foreign governments or private operators.

This allows Ukraine to access modern technologies without having to spend years developing its own equipment, but at the same time creates a dependency on contract terms, the technical availability of services, and the decisions of suppliers.

Cyberattacks, electronic jamming, and attempts to disrupt satellite communications remain separate threats. A future Space Force could coordinate the collection of intelligence data, the development of secure communications, the creation of its own satellites, and cooperation with international partners.

This does not necessarily involve placing weapons in orbit. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibits the placement of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in Earth orbit, but does not impose a general ban on the use of satellites for military communications, intelligence, and navigation.

The greatest challenges for Ukraine will be funding, training specialists, and building the necessary infrastructure. A satellite constellation will require not only expenditures for the development and launch of satellites but also ongoing maintenance of ground stations, control systems, and data processing systems.

The experience of the United States, France, Germany, and other countries shows that a military presence in space is determined not by the number of satellites launched, but by the ability to effectively use the information obtained for the needs of the military.

Ukraine already has practical experience using space reconnaissance during wartime. The key question now is whether the country will be able to transform these capabilities into its own long-term military system.

Read us on