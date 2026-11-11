Ukraine Is Building Its Own Starlink: How OBRIA Will Work and How Much the Satellite Network Will Cost

Ukraine has begun developing its own satellite network, OBRIA, which is intended to provide independent communications for the military, government agencies, and critical infrastructure. The first test satellite is already in orbit, and the developers plan to launch at least 100 satellites to ensure the system’s full operational capability.

The Ukrainian company HIMERA and the Danish company GomSpace are collaborating on the development of OBRIA. On October 1, 2026, they launched the first OBRIA NANO test satellite into orbit using a SpaceX rocket. And in November, representatives from HIMERA revealed new details about the future system, its cost, and its technological capabilities.

Despite comparisons to Starlink, the Ukrainian project will serve a different purpose. While the American system serves millions of users in various countries, OBRIA will primarily focus on Ukraine’s strategic needs. The developers’ main goal is to create a satellite communication system that can be controlled from within the country, without relying on decisions made by foreign operators.

UA.News examined how the Ukrainian satellite network will work, what technologies the developers will use, how much it will cost to build, and whether OBRIA can become a full-fledged alternative to Starlink.

What Is OBRIA and Who Is Building the Ukrainian Satellite Network

OBRIA is a project for a national satellite communications system planned for deployment in low Earth orbit. It is designed to provide secure communications for the military, government agencies, and critical infrastructure facilities, regardless of the status of ground-based telecommunications networks.

One of the project’s key participants is the Ukrainian company HIMERA, known for developing tactical radios and other military communications equipment. Its partner is the Danish company GomSpace, which specializes in small satellites, onboard systems, and spacecraft control equipment.

According to HIMERA co-founder Misha Rudominsky, the project began to take shape in the summer of 2026 following negotiations with the Danish partners. By the fall, the companies had already carried out their first launch. Other private companies may join the consortium in the future.

The key difference with OBRIA lies in its management model. The developers want the future network to be owned by a Ukrainian company, operate in accordance with Ukrainian law, and be controlled by a Ukrainian operator.

In an interview with Defense Express, Dmytro Khmara, vice president of satellite technologies at HIMERA, explained that the company is not trying to create a mass-market consumer counterpart to Starlink. Its primary task is to ensure strategic communications between the Ministry of Defense’s command centers, government agencies, and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, having its own network will not mean complete technological independence. Ukraine will still need foreign manufacturers for components and satellite launch services. Therefore, OBRIA’s main goal is to eliminate dependence on external control over the communications themselves.

The First OBRIA NANO Satellite: What Has Already Been Launched into Orbit

The first tangible result of the project was OBRIA NANO—a small experimental communications satellite developed in collaboration with the Danish company GomSpace. The satellite was launched on October 1, 2026, as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-18 mission. This is a shared space launch format in which a single rocket delivers several satellites from different customers into orbit at once. This approach significantly reduces costs.

OBRIA NANO belongs to the CubeSat class and has an 8U configuration. It weighs approximately 10 kilograms. By comparison, future OBRIA production satellites are planned to be significantly larger—weighing about 250 kilograms each.

The primary purpose of the first satellite is not to provide continuous internet access, but to test technologies that could later be used in a full-scale satellite constellation. During testing, the developers are evaluating the performance of the onboard systems, data transmission, satellite control, and interaction with ground infrastructure.

According to Rudominsky, telemetry from the satellite was successfully received as early as the second day after it entered orbit. However, the full test program is scheduled to last approximately one year.

Currently, the satellite passes over Ukraine about once a day. The duration of stable communication with it can be about six minutes per pass. Therefore, a single OBRIA NANO is not capable of providing continuous coverage even for a limited area.

In the initial phase, GomSpace is responsible for satellite operations. In the future, these functions are planned to be transferred to Ukrainian specialists. At the same time, the developers will be working on technical solutions for the next generation of spacecraft.

How OBRIA Will Work and What Technologies the Developers Will Use

The future OBRIA will utilize the principle of a satellite constellation in low Earth orbit. Instead of a single large spacecraft, connectivity will be provided by a network of satellites that are constantly moving around the Earth.

For OBRIA, the developers are considering an orbit at an altitude of approximately 500 kilometers. This is significantly closer than geostationary satellites, which are located approximately 35,786 kilometers from the Earth’s surface. Thanks to the shorter distance, signal transmission latency can be reduced.

However, a low-Earth orbit satellite constantly changes its position relative to the user. Therefore, when one satellite moves out of the line of sight of a ground terminal, the connection must switch to the next one.

That is why, to ensure continuous coverage of Ukraine, the developers have preliminarily determined that at least 100 satellites will be needed. At the same time, their number does not guarantee the same quality of communication in all regions. The orbital configuration, transmitter power, and the number of concurrent users will remain critical factors.

HIMERA co-founder Misha Rudominsky explained that the system is being designed to support streaming video and the use of terminals on moving vehicles.

This could be particularly significant for the military. For example, satellite communications will allow for the transmission of video and other information from mobile command posts or maintain communication between units even in the absence of ground-based internet.

Operating the terminals while in motion will require special antennas capable of maintaining a connection with satellites as their positions constantly change. In modern satellite systems, technologies such as electronic beam steering are used for this purpose.

However, the developers have not yet disclosed the specific architecture of the OBRIA terminals. Likewise, there are no confirmed specifications regarding internet speed, signal latency, or the bandwidth of the future production satellites.

GomSpace will play a key role in the technological aspects of the project. The Danish company develops satellite platforms, onboard computers, radio systems, antennas, and power systems.

In its official statement, the company confirmed plans to localize the production of satellites and ground terminals in Ukraine. At the same time, the first mass-produced satellites may be assembled in Europe during the initial phase. This will allow for a faster transition to network deployment while Ukrainian companies prepare their own production facilities.

How will Ukraine’s OBRIA differ from Starlink?

OBRIA is often referred to as the Ukrainian counterpart to Starlink due to their similar operating principles. Both systems use, or plan to use, satellites in low Earth orbit to transmit data.

However, the scale and purpose of these networks will differ significantly. The American Starlink was designed as a global broadband internet system. Its equipment is used by private households, businesses, transportation companies, government agencies, and the military.

According to Starlink, the network’s low-Earth orbit architecture enables a latency of approximately 25 milliseconds under typical conditions. The system already has a constellation of thousands of satellites and operates in many countries around the world.

OBRIA will have a much narrower focus. The developers do not aim to serve millions of subscribers or provide global coverage in the near future. Their priority is to create a reliable communication channel for strategically important users in Ukraine.

Another key difference will be the scale of the satellite constellation. While Starlink uses thousands of satellites, OBRIA plans to deploy at least 100 for its initial rollout. This number may be sufficient for basic coverage of Ukraine, but not for providing comparable global bandwidth.

At the same time, the most important difference lies in control over the network. Starlink is owned by the American company SpaceX, which manages the satellites, equipment, and terms of service. Ukraine’s OBRIA is to operate under the management of a national operator.

This will allow it to independently set connectivity priorities, allocate resources among government agencies, and develop the network in accordance with Ukraine’s needs.

However, in terms of technical capabilities, OBRIA cannot yet be directly compared to Starlink. The American system has been in commercial operation for many years, while the Ukrainian project is only undergoing initial testing.

Therefore, it makes more sense to view OBRIA not as a complete replacement for Starlink, but as a future specialized communications system that will complement existing solutions.

How much will it cost to develop OBRIA, and when will the network become operational?

Building a full-fledged satellite network will require significantly greater investment than launching a single experimental satellite. The main costs will be associated with satellite manufacturing, launching them into orbit, ground infrastructure, and user equipment.

According to Dmytro Khmara, the network’s initial budget is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros. HIMERA co-founder Misha Rudominsky also acknowledges that the project’s further development may require significantly larger investments—potentially up to billions of euros, depending on the system’s scale.

The first phase of the project was funded by the consortium members themselves. According to HIMERA representatives, no government funds were used to launch OBRIA NANO. Going forward, the companies are counting on private investors and financial cooperation programs between Ukraine and the European Union.

However, money is not the only problem. Access to space launches and components remains one of the main challenges. According to Rudominsky, the wait for a launch slot with SpaceX for customers without special agreements can be at least 22 months. The manufacture or delivery of individual satellite components also sometimes takes between six and twelve months.

Another issue is the production of user terminals. Their manufacture requires specialized technologies and production capacity, access to which is limited. That is why HIMERA plans to gradually establish production of such equipment in Ukraine.

Regarding the timeline for implementation, company representatives have outlined various scenarios. Misha Rudominsky suggests that, under the most favorable conditions, deploying the system could take one to two years. Dmytro Khmara offers a more cautiously optimistic estimate—at least two to three years. At the same time, global experience with building similar satellite networks often involves five to seven years of work.

Therefore, it is premature to discuss a specific launch date for a fully operational OBRIA. Even the launch of the first batch of production satellites into orbit will not yet mean the establishment of continuous coverage across all of Ukraine.

Can OBRIA Ensure Ukraine’s Independence from Starlink?

During the full-scale war, Starlink has become one of the key tools for ensuring communications in Ukraine. It is used by military units, government agencies, emergency services, and civilian users.

However, dependence on a single foreign provider creates strategic risks. Service availability and network usage rules depend largely on the decisions of the operating company.

OBRIA aims to offer an alternative model in which satellite communications would be managed within Ukraine. This would provide the state with an additional communication channel for the military, government agencies, and critical infrastructure.

Such communications could be particularly important if terrestrial networks are damaged as a result of hostilities or attacks on energy infrastructure. Having an alternative channel will help prevent a complete loss of communication.

At the same time, having its own satellites does not guarantee absolute independence. Ground stations, secure data transmission channels, specialized equipment, and access to space launches will still be necessary for the network to function. Furthermore, satellite communications can be vulnerable to electronic jamming and cyberattacks.

Currently, OBRIA is still in its early stages. One experimental satellite is already operational in orbit, but the main technological, financial, and manufacturing challenges still lie ahead.

Even after deploying the initial constellation of 100 satellites, the Ukrainian system is unlikely to be able to fully replace Starlink. Instead, it will potentially provide the country with its own specialized network that will complement existing systems and reduce dependence on foreign operators.

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