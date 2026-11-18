Ukraine and Denmark have agreed to a strategic partnership in the field of artificial intelligence for defense.

Denmark will be one of the first partner countries to gain access to the Ukrainian Avengers Labs platform for training AI models.

Defense Ministers Yevhen Khmara and Jeppe Brøus signed a letter of intent regarding cooperation. It provides for the exchange of expertise, the use of artificial intelligence, and the joint development of defense solutions based on battlefield data, with the participation of companies from both countries.

A separate agreement on access to Avengers Labs was signed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Danish Center for Artificial Intelligence in Defense.

The parties also discussed accelerating the delivery of air defense systems and providing additional support for Ukraine’s air defense and unmanned systems.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Denmark has prepared a new package of defense aid for Ukraine totaling 645 million euros. The funds will be used to purchase attack drones, interceptor drones, ammunition for F-16 fighter jets, and to support the PURL initiative.

Denmark has delivered 50,000 rounds of ammunition for the onboard cannons of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots are already using the ammunition they received.

Denmark is providing a loan guarantee of 750 million Danish kroner ($112.6 million) to a subsidiary of Fire Point, a Ukrainian manufacturer of missiles and drones. The funding is intended to help the company operate in Denmark, as the war in Ukraine has prevented it from obtaining a loan on standard commercial terms.

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