Ukraine and Russia are holding talks on a new large-scale prisoner exchange, under which they plan to return more than a thousand citizens. The parties are still working out the final number of participants in the exchange.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, the process must be conducted according to transparent criteria. When compiling the lists, top priority will be given to the seriously ill, women, and military personnel and civilians who have been held in Russian captivity the longest.

A separate area of focus remains the release of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians. The ombudsman raised this issue during a meeting with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, who agreed to join the negotiation process. Daily consultations are currently underway with her representative, Mark Beckman.

In addition, the Ukrainian side is providing the U.S. with verified lists of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia to facilitate their return. To date, data on 20,651 children has been officially confirmed.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets.

During two days of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Ukraine and the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—reached a principled agreement on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

Ukraine’s position in the peace talks remains unchanged: a ceasefire, the establishment of an effective system of security guarantees, and the return of prisoners of war.

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