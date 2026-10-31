Ukraine and Turkey Will Work to Restore the Grain Corridor — Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Turkey have agreed to work together to restore the Black Sea grain corridor and ensure the safety of shipping in the region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this announcement during a press conference in Istanbul following a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to Zelenskyy, Turkey supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as efforts to restore safe navigation in the Black Sea.

The parties also discussed proposals that could help restore the corridor’s operation and make it effective.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul, where he held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On Saturday, October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul with his delegation. In Turkey, he is set to hold important talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders of Finland and Norway to convey certain messages to Vladimir Putin during their phone calls. These contacts with the Russian side were previously coordinated with Kyiv.

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