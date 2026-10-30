Ukraine and Hungary are setting up a commission to unblock the negotiation clusters

Ukraine and Hungary plan to establish an intergovernmental commission to address Budapest’s blocking of the final negotiation clusters. Opening these clusters is essential for Ukraine’s progress toward EU accession.

This was reported in a statement by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi during a briefing.

According to Tykhyi, the intergovernmental commission will begin its work in November, specifically to discuss Hungary’s blocking of the two remaining negotiation clusters.

“Next month—we’ll announce the exact date later—such an intergovernmental commission will convene. The team is currently working and preparing for this meeting,” the spokesperson clarified.

He noted that the joint commission between Ukraine and Hungary will have a fairly broad agenda—ranging from the economy to issues of protecting minority rights.

“This Ukrainian-Hungarian agenda will be discussed there,” Tykhyi clarified.

In his view, the normalization of relations and the willingness to move forward are positive signals that Ukraine needs.

The spokesperson thanked the Hungarian partners for their constructive approach and willingness to continue the dialogue.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

On October 13, the EU officially opened two new negotiation clusters for Ukraine’s accession.

More than half of European Union residents—53%—believe that Ukraine should not be admitted to the EU in the coming years. At the same time, 47% of those surveyed support the opposite position.

Ukraine expects to open the remaining negotiation clusters regarding accession to the European Union by the end of 2026. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi discussed progress on European integration with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and stated that the government, together with parliament, is working to accelerate the necessary reforms.

Read us on