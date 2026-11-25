Hungarian organizations in Transcarpathia will join the reestablished bilateral working group between Ukraine and Hungary, which will address education issues.

“Hungarian organizations in Transcarpathia, school founders, and experts will join the revived bilateral working group on education,” he wrote in a Telegram post on Wednesday evening.

According to Butenko, education was one of the main topics of Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s visit to Transcarpathia and his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

The minister reported that in Transcarpathia, more than 17,000 children attend 91 schools where instruction is in Hungarian, and another 3,000 attend 122 kindergartens. A law guaranteeing the educational rights of national minorities, particularly Hungarians, has been in effect since October 13, and the ministry is implementing it in collaboration with the Hungarian community.

The parties are also finalizing a memorandum of cooperation within the framework of the Stipendium Hungaricum program for 2026–2028 and are preparing a new program for joint scientific research and researcher exchanges.

As previously reported, on November 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar began a meeting in Zakarpattia.

This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko.

Ukraine and Hungary have reached preliminary agreements on changes in the field of education and the expansion of the rights of national minorities, which could help unblock the negotiation process regarding Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

As a reminder, Hungary has lifted its veto on moving forward with negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

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