Ukraine increased its agricultural exports by 0.6% in October

In October, Ukraine exported 3.05 million metric tons of agricultural products, an increase of 0.6% compared to September. At the same time, the structure of shipments changed: grain export volumes declined, but this was offset by an increase in shipments of oilseeds and their processed products.

Overall, grains, oilseeds, vegetable oil, and oilseed meal accounted for about 87.3% of total agricultural exports for the month.

As is traditional, grain crops accounted for the largest share—1.32 million metric tons. This is 10.9% less than in September. Specifically, wheat exports fell by 9.5% to 990,400 metric tons, corn exports by 8% to 282,400 metric tons, and barley by 45.3%, to 43,900 metric tons.

At the same time, exports of oilseeds rose by 16.3% to 574,900 metric tons. Rapeseed accounted for the largest share—378,400 metric tons—although its exports decreased by 11.7% compared to the previous month.

Shipments of soybeans increased significantly—by 3.4 times, to 123,800 metric tons—and sunflower seeds—by 3.7 times, to 61,700 metric tons.

Ukraine also exported 358 thousand metric tons of vegetable oil in October. This is 10.7% more than the previous month. Specifically, sunflower oil shipments rose by 76.4%—to 258,700 metric tons—while soybean oil shipments increased by 21%, to 26,900 metric tons. In contrast, rapeseed oil exports fell by 53.2% to 72,300 metric tons.

Exports of oilseed meal also showed positive growth. Their volume increased by 19.4% to 409,900 metric tons. Specifically, shipments of sunflower meal rose by 15% to 328,100 metric tons, while soybean meal exports increased by 41% to 81,800 metric tons.

The Ukrainian Agribusiness Club noted that total export volumes remained virtually unchanged compared to September, but there was a shift in the structure of shipments.

This was reported by “APK-Inform.”

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