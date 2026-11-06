Ukraine Resumes Aeromedical Evacuation of Patients Using State Emergency Service Aircraft – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved procedures for organizing the aeromedical evacuation of patients using aircraft operated by the State Emergency Service. This will make it possible to resume the transport of critically ill patients by air.

The new mechanism provides for the rapid transport of patients who require urgent specialized medical care. Specifically, this involves transporting patients between hospitals in Ukraine and evacuating them abroad. This is expected to help reduce the time it takes to transport patients to medical facilities where they can receive the necessary treatment.

According to Koretsky, the resumption of aeromedical evacuation will significantly reduce the time it takes to transport patients between medical facilities, as well as enable the transport of Ukrainians for treatment abroad, particularly under the Medevac Ukraine program.

As an example, he cited the route from Kharkiv to the evacuation hub in Rzeszów, Poland. Currently, the journey by ground transportation can take 15–16 hours, whereas by air, this route can be covered in two to three hours.

In addition to patients, the new procedure provides for the transportation of donor organs for transplantation, medical teams, and necessary equipment.

The Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of the Ministry of Health will coordinate the transport operations. The State Emergency Service will provide aircraft and crews, taking into account the security situation and weather conditions.

“For patients in critical condition, every hour counts. Our task is to ensure they can receive the necessary medical care as quickly as possible,” Koretsky emphasized.

According to him, the new mechanism is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2026. Specific dates for the start of transport operations have not yet been announced.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Serhiy Koretskyi.

The government has changed the rules governing the operation of medical facilities during air raid alerts.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision to establish the Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Agency

Read us on