Ukraine will provide 17,300 metric tons of agricultural products as humanitarian aid to nine countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Recipients include Bolivia, Kenya, Malawi, Pakistan, Sudan, and Somalia. Some of the food has already been delivered to the destination countries, while the rest of the shipments are en route or awaiting dispatch.

The shipments are part of the “Food from Ukraine” initiative in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The organization released this information on October 22, 2026.

What foods will the countries receive?

The largest volumes of aid are earmarked for Malawi—5,339 metric tons, including 4,825 metric tons of yellow split peas and 514 metric tons of vegetable oil. Kenya will receive 3,520 metric tons of peas, Bolivia—3,060 metric tons of wheat, and Somalia—2,045 metric tons of wheat.

Food aid will also be sent to:

Pakistan—2,120 metric tons of wheat, peas, and vegetable oil;

Chad—320 metric tons of peas;

Mozambique—350 metric tons of peas;

Sudan—300 metric tons of peas;

South Sudan — 240 metric tons of wheat.

Once delivered, the food will be distributed among the local population. Specifically, aid is planned for 2.2 million people in Malawi and up to 150,000 in Pakistan.

How Much Food Has Ukraine Already Donated?

According to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), since 2022, the organization has purchased 341,048 metric tons of Ukrainian food as part of this cooperation. The total amount of pledged contributions for the initiative is $397.2 million.

“Achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal of ending hunger by 2030 requires concrete actions, stable food supplies, and long-term partnerships. Even amid a full-scale war, Ukraine continues to contribute to this global goal,” said Denys Bashlyk, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

As a reminder, in July, agricultural exports from Ukraine fell by nearly a quarter.

Ukraine increased its sugar exports and earned nearly $300 million.

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