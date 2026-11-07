Ukraine will participate in the G7 meetings and is counting on new assistance from its partners

Ukraine will be represented at upcoming G7 meetings and looks forward to new contributions from European countries to the PURL program. Additionally, as of November 7, additional energy support packages and equipment supplies for Ukraine’s logistics sector are being prepared.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, European partners have already made preliminary commitments regarding new contributions to the PURL program. In addition, Ukraine is counting on additional assistance for the energy sector and supplies necessary to support logistics.

Zelenskyy thanked the countries and everyone who is joining in supporting Ukraine and helping to rebuild it after Russian attacks.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy expects increased support for Ukraine from the U.S. Congress.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI of Spain.

During a meeting in Madrid with European Council President António Costa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for European representatives to participate in negotiations regarding security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery.

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