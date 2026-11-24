The government can independently finance only about one-third of its needs for 2027; it expects to receive the remaining funds from international partners.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this statement on November 24 following a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Zakarpattia.

Key topics discussed included preparations for winter, community finances, energy, utility rates, roads, and shelters. The prime minister emphasized that resources are limited, so funds will be directed toward the most critical needs.

He also called on communities to strengthen security measures regardless of region, as Russian attacks demonstrate that there are no completely safe territories in Ukraine.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

Ukraine needs at least 115 billion euros next year to ensure financial stability amid the war.

Ukraine has received nearly 8 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program. This is the largest single tranche in the program’s history. The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be used to support the country’s financial stability amid a full-scale war. In total, since the beginning of 2026, the European Union has transferred 13.57 billion euros to Ukraine.

Ukraine has received a new tranche of 3.47 billion euros from the EU.

The first tranche of the EU loan to Ukraine, amounting to 5.9 billion euros, will be allocated for drones.

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