At the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), currently taking place in Antalya, the Ukrainian delegation blocked consideration of an agenda item regarding Russia’s inclusion of data from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories in its own climate reporting. The Ukrainian side also raised the issue of compensation for environmental damage caused by Russian aggression.

“Russia is trying to report on the occupied territories as if they were part of Russia in all international forums. And one of our goals is to prevent Russia from reporting on our territories,” Krasnolutsky said.

According to the deputy minister, Ukraine will not allow Russia to use COP31 to legitimize its attempts to annex the temporarily occupied parts of Ukrainian territory.

Russia includes in its climate reporting information on greenhouse gas emissions and removals in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions.

The Ukrainian delegation opposes the adoption of any decisions that could be interpreted as direct or indirect recognition of a change in the status of these territories.

Krasnolutsky emphasized that, as was the case during the previous COP30 conference, Ukraine will not allow the consideration of reports from the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or other materials containing Russian statistical data on the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories without a clear note stating that they belong to Ukraine.

Such a caveat must be in line with UN General Assembly Resolutions 68/262 of 2014 and ES-11/4 of 2022.

“They are temporarily occupied, yes, but these are Ukrainian territories, and we will never recognize them as territories of the Russian Federation. That is why this is also important work,” the deputy minister emphasized.

According to him, while public discussions are taking place in the Ukrainian pavilion with the participation of representatives from European governments, Japan, South Korea, and other delegations, Ukrainian negotiators are working on this issue during separate meetings.

Another important topic in negotiations with international partners is compensation for environmental damage caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Krasnolutsky is convinced that Ukraine’s experience in documenting and assessing the environmental consequences of the war can serve as an example for other countries.

“We are currently telling everyone that we will demonstrate that war is costly for the environment and costly for those who initiate these aggressive military actions. And we hope that this may also serve as an incentive not to start wars,” the official said.

The deputy minister also spoke about the impact of Russia’s participation on the Black Sea negotiations.

According to him, within the framework of the Black Sea Convention, Russia is blocking Ukraine’s initiatives. The Ukrainian side, for its part, opposes Russian proposals, as they largely do not comply with international law.

This was reported by Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment.

New commitments regarding contributions to the Adaptation Fund at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change totaled only $50.2 million. The fund finances measures taken by developing countries to counter the increasingly severe effects of climate change.

Read us on