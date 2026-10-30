Ukraine has met its need for 20-mm rounds for the F-16 by the end of the year

Ukraine has reached an agreement with its partners on the supply of 20-mm ammunition for F-16 fighter jets. According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi, the Ukrainian military’s need for such ammunition is expected to be met by the end of 2026. They are needed, in particular, so that the Ukrainian Air Force can more effectively shoot down Russian jet drones.

On October 30, Georgiy Tykhyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the agreements with partners during a briefing in Kyiv. He explained that the issue of securing 20-mm ammunition was resolved thanks to the joint efforts of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ukrainian military.

According to Tykhyi, Russia is increasingly using jet-powered drones. To intercept such targets, Ukraine has to deploy combat aircraft more actively. In particular, F-16 fighter jets can shoot down these drones using 20-mm aircraft cannons, so a stockpile of the appropriate ammunition is crucial. “We have a supply of 20-mm ammunition secured through the end of the year. In other words, we understand that Ukraine’s needs are covered until the end of the year,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

At the same time, he noted that this does not mean the supply issue can be considered resolved for the long term. The Ukrainian military will continue to need such ammunition, so work with partners is already underway for next year. Tikhyi also separately emphasized the role of Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. According to him, the foreign minister is personally involved in ongoing negotiations with partners regarding the supply of 20-mm ammunition to Ukraine.

The first reports of new agreements emerged as early as the beginning of October. At that time, Andriy Sybiga stated that Spain, Belgium, and Poland would soon supply Ukraine with 20-mm rounds for F-16s. These are viewed as one of the means of countering Russian jet-powered drones. Germany also reported on the supply of ammunition. On October 8, the German Ministry of Defense stated that the country had already delivered to Ukraine the first batch of aircraft shells intended for combating jet drones.

The need for such ammunition remains significant. Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported that Ukraine wants to purchase tens of thousands of 20-mm rounds for F-16 fighter jets. This is due to the increasing number of Russian jet-powered drones, which are more difficult to intercept than slower targets.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, it takes an average of about 150 rounds to destroy one such drone. And Ukraine’s daily requirement, according to the agency’s data, could reach approximately 10,000 rounds. Thus, agreements with partners are expected to meet the Ukrainian military’s need for 20-mm shells through the end of 2026. However, securing supplies for next year still requires separate efforts and new agreements. He made these remarks during a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

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