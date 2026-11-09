A Ukrainian delegation flew to Abu Dhabi to take part in trilateral talks

On November 9, a Ukrainian delegation traveled to Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who noted that the Ukrainian side’s main priorities are achieving long-term and sustainable peace, ensuring guaranteed security, and creating real opportunities for the country’s post-war recovery.

At the same time, Ukrainian representatives will hold separate coordination meetings to align positions with European allies—delegates from the E4 countries (the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy)—as well as representatives of NATO and the European Commission. Umerov emphasized that, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, all measures are being taken to ensure Europe’s full participation in the diplomatic process, and he expressed gratitude to the UAE for providing the venue for the talks.

Source: Rustem Umerov on Telegram.

Working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, with the United States acting as mediator. According to Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, the parties are set to discuss post-war security, de-escalation, and humanitarian issues.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

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