Ukraine's satellite communications network could be up and running in 2–3 years

The deployment of an independent Ukrainian satellite communications network could take at least 2–3 years.

This was stated by Dmytro Khmara, vice president of HIMERA in charge of satellite technologies.

According to him, similar projects around the world are typically implemented over 5–7 years, but the company expects to move faster. Among the main challenges are the need for a large number of satellite components and a lack of manufacturing capacity for communication terminals.

On October 27, HIMERA, in collaboration with the Danish company GomSpace, launched the first OBRIA NANO test satellite into orbit. It has already begun operations and will become part of the future Ukrainian network.

Source: Defence Express

The Ukrainian company Himera, in collaboration with the Danish firm GomSpace, launched OBRIA NANO into orbit—the first test satellite of the future independent Ukrainian satellite communications network. It has already begun operations.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has agreed to cooperate with the Finnish companies ICEYE and Nokia in the field of space technology. The parties signed a letter of intent regarding the possible creation of a secure satellite communications system that will be under the control of the Ukrainian government.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are able to monitor the movements of Russian troops in near real time using ICEYE satellites.

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