Ukrainian schoolchildren won five silver medals at the International Astronomy Olympiad

The Ukrainian national team won five silver medals at the International Junior Olympiad in Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA-Jr), which took place in Thailand. In the team standings, the Ukrainians placed ninth among representatives from 24 countries.

Nearly 100 high school students participated in the competition. All five Ukrainian participants won medals.

The medalists were:

Sviatoslav Andreyko and Vladyslav Litinsky—students at the Lviv Physics and Mathematics Lyceum.

Vladyslava Katrechko and Maria Nikolaeva—representatives of the Kharkiv Physics and Mathematics Lyceum No. 27.

Kirill Khasanov—a student at the Ukrainian Physics and Mathematics Lyceum of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The team members were selected based on the results of the nationwide selection process conducted by the Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The Olympiad consisted of three stages: theoretical problem-solving in astronomy and astrophysics, as well as practical observations of the sky during the day and at night.

Source: Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

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