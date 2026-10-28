The Ukrainian tire manufacturer ROSAVA Premiorri has resumed operations following a major overhaul

ROSAVA Premiorri, Ukraine’s only tire factory, located in Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, has resumed production following a spring shutdown and a major equipment overhaul. The company is already manufacturing new tires, which have begun arriving at retail chains.

The company showcased tires marked with the production dates of week 43 of 2026—4326 and 4328. This confirms that production has resumed after the hiatus.

The Bila Tserkva-based “Rosava” tire plant, located approximately 74 km from Kyiv, has been in operation since 1972. Its production capacity allowed it to manufacture up to 6 million tires per year.

The company manufactures tires under the Rosava and Premiorri brands and remains the only Ukrainian tire manufacturer with a full production cycle.

For many years, the plant was part of the “Finance and Credit” financial and industrial group, linked to Kostyantyn Zhevago. Since 2015, the plant’s production facilities have been leased by Premiorri LLC, which is linked to Leonid Hlynyan, a member of the Kyiv Regional Council representing the “European Solidarity” party.

In May 2023, Konstantin Zhevago confirmed in an interview with Forbes Ukraine that he retains influence over the plant through a mix of management and creditors. At the time, he stated: “Eventually, we’ll sort things out, and I hope it will continue to develop.”

On December 4, 2018, the Kyiv Regional Commercial Court declared PJSC “Rosava” bankrupt and initiated liquidation proceedings. According to the court registry, the company’s assets were divided into three parts, while its debts, property, and other obligations totaling approximately 21 billion hryvnias were transferred to the National Bank of Ukraine and the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals.

These proceedings were linked to the liquidation of Konstantin Zhevago’s bank, “Finance and Credit,” in 2015. The plant’s property, which was valued at approximately $400 million in 2018, was pledged as collateral to a bank affiliated with the company.

A legal battle over Rosava’s assets had been ongoing for several years. In 2020, the company’s liquidator once again entered into a lease agreement for part of the plant’s property with Premiori LLC.

Until 2020, Premiorri LLC was owned by the British company Premiorri LTD. Since 2015, it had granted the right to manufacture tires under the Premiorri brand to two companies—its own subsidiary, Premiorri LLC, and Rosava PJSC. Production was carried out using Rosava’s facilities.

In February 2021, 80% of Premiorri LLC was transferred to Leonid Hlynyany, who became the company’s beneficial owner and director.

In November 2024, Hlynyanyy purchased Rosava’s real estate and movable property at a Prozorro auction for 950 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the land plots under the plant remained a separate asset. The National Bank of Ukraine attempted to sell them at auction three times, but the auctions did not take place. The lot’s price was reduced from 1.44 billion hryvnias at the first auction to 868 million hryvnias at the third, which took place in March 2025.

The resumption of production at ROSAVA Premiorri marks the return to operation of Ukraine’s only tire plant with a full production cycle. The plant is already manufacturing new products, which are gradually becoming available for sale.

AutoConsulting reports on the plant’s resumption of operations.

As a reminder, the production facility of the Ukrainian women’s clothing brand Helena.Mikhnich was completely destroyed as a result of yet another Russian shelling. The loss of production was described with the words: “The factory is no more.”

Additionally, during the attack on Kyiv, Russia destroyed the office of the Ukrainian brand Nika Zemlyanikina.

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