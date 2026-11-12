Ukrainians Must Pay for Gas Distribution Even If They Don't Use It: How Payments Are Calculated

Even if a consumer does not use natural gas, the distribution fee continues to be charged. The amount of the fee depends on the contracted capacity and the intended use of the gas.

To completely stop these charges, the consumer must terminate the contract with the gas distribution network operator.

The natural gas distribution fee remains mandatory under the following conditions:

the property remains connected to the gas distribution network;

gas supply is temporarily suspended;

the gas equipment is sealed;

the natural gas distribution contract remains in effect.

Thus, the mere fact that there is no gas consumption or that the gas supply has been temporarily suspended does not exempt the customer from paying for the distribution service.

The payment amount is determined based on the volume of natural gas consumption during the previous gas year—from October 1 to September 30.

If consumption was zero or did not reach the established minimum level, the minimum annual contracted capacity applies. Its value depends on the intended use of the gas:

39 cubic meters per year —if the gas is used exclusively for cooking;

126 cubic meters per year —for cooking and water heating;

314 cubic meters per year—for comprehensive gas use, including heating, as well as for non-residential consumers.

If gas supply to the entire premises of a residential consumer is suspended, the minimum annual contracted capacity is 39 cubic meters.

The annual cost of the gas distribution service is divided into 12 equal installments. The consumer pays these installments monthly.

To completely stop the charges, you must terminate the natural gas distribution contract. To do this, the property owner or their authorized representative must submit a corresponding application to the “Gazmeret” Customer Service Center in their region.

It is important to note that the fee is charged for the entire calendar month in which the contract was terminated.

Before submitting the application, consumers are advised to contact the regional branch to clarify:

the procedure for terminating the contract;

the technical requirements for disconnecting from the gas distribution network;

the conditions and procedure for subsequently resuming gas distribution;

the cost of the relevant work.

In some cases, paying the minimum gas distribution fee may be more cost-effective than paying for reconnection to the network later.

This was reported by the company “Gazmeretzi.”

As a reminder, the futures price of natural gas on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility hub—which serves as a benchmark for the European market—rose by 2.7% on Wednesday to 87 euros per megawatt-hour. As of 9:30 a.m. Amsterdam time, the contract for the coming month was trading at $96.85 per MWh.

Read us on