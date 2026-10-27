Ukrainians will receive cash rewards for saving electricity during peak hours

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) has approved a draft amendment to the Rules of the Retail Electricity Market, which provides for the implementation of European demand-side management mechanisms. The new rules will allow both industrial and residential consumers to receive financial incentives for consciously shifting the use of high-power electrical appliances and production processes away from peak grid load hours.

The process will be coordinated by aggregators—special market participants who will pool the capacities of individual households and businesses. To participate in the program, consumers do not need to change their current supplier; however, they must additionally enter into an agreement with an aggregator regarding demand management.

The initiative was developed as part of the harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with European Union standards, and the corresponding draft resolution will soon be published on the regulator’s website for public comment.

Source: NEURC.

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in frontline and border regions. On October 26, new power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

On the morning of October 25, part of Kyiv was left without power due to a grid failure. The outage affected the Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages—which had been implemented by order of the National Electricity Company “Ukrenergo”—were lifted. The decision was made after the situation in the power grid stabilized.

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