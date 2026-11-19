The coordinators of the Diplomatic Legal Hub, Denis Keshkentiy and Oleksiy Shevchuk—lawyers on the International Criminal Court’s List of Counsel—called for the creation of a systematic mechanism for the legal representation of Ukrainians who have been victims of international crimes during the Russian aggression.

The initiative calls for the opening of a specialized center in The Hague, the development of a network for documenting crimes on Ukrainian territory, and strengthened cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC). This was announced on November 19, 2026.

ICC Response Regarding Victim Representation

On November 18, 2026, Diplomatic Legal Hub Coordinator Denys Keshkentiy received an official response from the Victims Participation and Reparations Section (VPRS) of the International Criminal Court.

The inquiry concerned the possibilities of engaging attorneys for joint legal representation of victims within the context of the situation in Ukraine (ICC-01/22), specifically regarding obtaining information on relevant procedures and compiling lists of representatives.

In their response, ICC representatives clarified that victims have the right to participate in court proceedings, express their views, and seek reparations in accordance with the Court’s procedures.

To exercise these rights, victims must submit the relevant applications to the ICC Secretariat. After review, the documents may be forwarded to the judges for consideration in accordance with established procedures.

Court representatives also explained that victims’ participation in proceedings is carried out through legal representatives, and the organization of such representation depends on the stage of the proceedings and the relevant decisions of the ICC.

Separately, the VPRS announced that it would further consider Denis Keshkentiya’s request regarding assistance in disseminating information about victims’ rights.

The fifth year of full-scale war: the issue of effective representation remains relevant

According to the coordinators of the Diplomatic Legal Hub, the ICC’s response highlights a broader problem—the lack of a properly organized national infrastructure that would ensure systematic representation of Ukrainian victims in international judicial mechanisms.

Despite the scale of international crimes committed during the Russian aggression, Ukraine must strengthen mechanisms for cooperation between victims, the legal community, government agencies, and international institutions.

Of particular importance is the documentation of crimes against the civilian population, residential buildings, critical infrastructure, and other facilities, as well as ensuring adequate procedural support for victims.

Victims’ Representation Center in The Hague

Denys Keshkentiy and Oleksiy Shevchuk emphasize the need to establish a specialized Center for the Representation of Victims of International Crimes Related to Russian Aggression Against Ukraine in The Hague.

It is proposed that Ukrainian attorneys listed on the ICC’s List of Counsel, as well as other experts in the field of international criminal law, be involved in its activities.

Such a center could provide legal advice to victims, coordinate the work of legal teams, prepare procedural documents, and facilitate the exercise of victims’ rights within the framework of International Criminal Court proceedings.

At the same time, the establishment of the center should not replace existing ICC representation mechanisms, in particular the powers of the Court’s Secretariat and the representatives of victims appointed in specific proceedings.

Specialized Commissions within Military Administrations

Another aspect of the proposed initiative is the creation of specialized commissions or centers for documenting international crimes within Ukraine’s military administrations.

Their activities could include:

the systematic collection and proper preservation of information on alleged international crimes;

documenting the consequences of attacks on major cities, small settlements, and civilian infrastructure;

coordination with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies;

cooperation with the field presence of the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC in Ukraine and the central office in The Hague;

preparing materials for submission to competent international bodies in accordance with established procedures.

It is proposed that particular attention be paid to compliance with international standards for handling evidence, in particular the principles of the Berkeley Protocol on digital investigations using open-source information.

A separate mechanism for cooperation could be the use of the procedure for transmitting information to the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, as provided for in Article 15 of the Rome Statute.

In doing so, the relevant materials must be prepared in compliance with legal requirements, personal data protection, victim safety, and procedural standards.

International Coordination and Protection of Victims’ Rights

The coordinators of the Diplomatic Legal Hub also emphasize the need for cooperation with international human rights and humanitarian institutions.

This includes, in particular, relevant mechanisms of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, representatives of the ICC, Ukrainian government agencies, and law enforcement bodies—taking into account their respective mandates and authorities.

According to representatives of the Diplomatic Legal Hub, such coordination should contribute not only to the effective documentation of international crimes but also to ensuring that victims have real access to international justice.

From Documenting Crimes to Effective International Justice

The issue of protecting victims’ rights takes on particular significance against the backdrop of the International Criminal Court’s ongoing investigation into the situation in Ukraine.

Documenting war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other international crimes requires coordinated action by state institutions, the legal community, and international partners.

At the same time, the issue of holding perpetrators accountable for the crime of aggression itself has specific jurisdictional characteristics and is linked, in particular, to the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

The Diplomatic Legal Hub emphasizes that the effective protection of victims’ rights must become an integral part of international efforts to ensure accountability for crimes committed during the Russian aggression.

The creation of a specialized center in The Hague and the strengthening of mechanisms for documenting crimes at the regional level could serve as practical steps toward achieving this goal.

This was reported by the Diplomatic Legal Hub

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