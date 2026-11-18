On Wednesday, November 18, heavy rain and wet snow, as well as gusty winds, are expected in some regions. Precipitation may cause river levels to rise in some areas.

Cloudy weather with rain is expected in the Kyiv region and in the capital. The wind will be from the south, with speeds of 7–12 meters per second.

Temperatures in the region ranged from 2 to 7°C overnight and will range from 8 to 13°C during the day.

In Kyiv, temperatures ranged from 3 to 5° above zero at night, and thermometers will show 10 to 12° during the day.

Weather across Ukraine will be influenced by an atmospheric front.

“Moderate rain, with heavy rain at night in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia—including wet snow in the Carpathians; most southern regions will see no significant precipitation at night.

The wind will be predominantly southerly, 7–12 m/s; in the Carpathians, as well as in the east and southeast of the country during the day, gusts will reach 15–20 m/s,” the report states.

Daytime temperatures will range from 8–13°, and 5–10° in the northeastern part of the country.

On the night of November 18 and throughout the day, water levels in the rivers of Zakarpattia will rise by 0.8–1.8 meters. On the Tisa River, between Velykyi Bychkiv and Vylok, the water level will rise by 1.5–2.5 meters. For the most part, the water will remain within the riverbeds, and there is no threat.

In the lower reaches of the Borzhava River, the water level may rise to 3.5 meters. Here, the water will overflow onto the floodplain—a low-lying area near the river that floods when water levels rise. On the Latorica River in Mukachevo, water is beginning to spill onto the floodplain between the levees. A Level 1 (yellow) danger alert has been issued for these rivers.

In areas where heavy downpours occur, rainwater will run off the slopes. On small rivers and streams, water levels may rise rapidly by 0.5–1 meter. As a result, low-lying areas may become flooded.

Heavy rain fell in Transcarpathia overnight, while the Carpathian Mountains saw significant wet snow. Wind gusts there reached 15–20 meters per second.

During the day, wind gusts of up to 15–20 meters per second are expected in the east of the country, in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and in Crimea. A Level 1 (yellow) hazard warning has been issued for these weather conditions.

These conditions may disrupt operations at energy, construction, and utility companies, as well as transportation.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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